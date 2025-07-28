BEVERLY HILLS—Over the years, architect Richard Landry has designed mansions for numerous stars, professional athletes, and celebrities, including Kenny G, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian. He has also created several mansions in the Los Angeles area. One of the mansions he designed in Beverly Hills Flats is a gated building that has just been placed for sale on the real estate market. However, be warned, if you want to buy this building, the cost will be $40 million.



This particular mansion is situated near the Beverly Hills Hotel and is also a short walk from Rodeo Drive. It was built in 2011. It contains seven bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, and it was purchased in 2016 by Heath Babber, who founded and runs Paladin Management Group.







