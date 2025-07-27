SANTA MONICA—On Friday, July 25, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that its City Attorney, Doug Sloan resigned on Thursday, July 24. He will officially leave his post on August 31.

He has served as the city attorney since he was appointed by the Santa Monica City Council in 2022. He previously served as city attorney and assistant city attorney for the city of Fresno from 2006-2022.

“I have the deepest appreciation and respect for the current councilmembers and those who hired me three years ago. It has been a joy to work and live — on the beach! — in Santa Monica, and I’m proud of the city’s accomplishments during this time,” Sloan said. “I regret that I need to move on to fulfill my personal journey, and I wish everyone in Santa Monica the best.”

No decision has been made by the Santa Monica City Council that will appoint an interim city attorney, as well as determine a path forward for a permanent recruitment, during a closed session at the July 29 meeting.

“We thank Doug for his dedicated service to the city of Santa Monica and wish him well in his next endeavors,” said Mayor Pro Tem Caroline Torosis. “As we onboard our new City Manager Oliver Chi and begin the city’s next chapter, we have a unique opportunity to bring in new leadership and plot a path forward in partnership with the talented team in the City Attorney’s Office.”