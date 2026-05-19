WESTWOOD—On May 18, the UCLA Police Department indicated it hosted a Cupcakes with K9s event. The UCLA PD indicated that the purpose of the event is to build trust with conversations and using K9s to do it.

At Cupcakes with K9s, the newest UCLA Police Department K9s got the opportunity to meet members of the UCLA community. Community engagement allows the Police Department the opportunity to answer questions, build relationships and create meaningful connections outside of emergency calls with the public.

K9s with the UCLA PD are an important part of our public safety team. They support campus safety, assist officers in the field and help strengthen the connection between UCPD and the community we serve.

“Thank you to everyone who stopped by, said hello and helped welcome Nova and Rocket to UCLA,” the UCLA PD said on its Facebook page.

Last week, the UCLA PD came together for Campus Safety Week.