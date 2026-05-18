SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department announced on Monday, May 18 that a suspect has been arrested after a kidnapping incident that led to an officer-involved shooting.

The SMPD reported that at approximately 3:15 a.m., they located a suspect in Los Angeles who was wanted in connection with an ongoing kidnapping investigation involving an adult victim that originated in Santa Monica.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit stopped in the area of 937 W. 85th Street in Los Angeles, where an officer involved shooting occurred. The suspect was not injured during the shooting.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. No officers were injured, and no gunshot injuries were reported. The name of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.

Lt. Gilmour of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated the department is working with investigators to release additional details soon.

Lt. Gilmour added that the victim and suspect knew each other. The victim was located by police and was not with the suspect when the pursuit took place.