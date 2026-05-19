WEST HOLLYWOOD—Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, a brawl occurred in the Rainbow District of West Hollywood, on the street outside Trunks Bar located at 8809 Santa Monica Boulevard. The video of the brawl is available on the West Hollywood Times Instagram page.

A man in brown pants and a backward-worn cap, carrying a plastic takeout bag is walking down the street. He sees a man in a white shirt and black pants fighting with a man in a yellow shirt and light brown pants.

During the brawl, the man in a white shirt is pushed toward a man in what appears to be dark black sweat clothes and a black hat, who appears to hit the first man in the face who falls backward and lands next to a tree. He collides with the man carrying the plastic take-out bag, who has moved forward toward the brawl and is knocked down onto the man in the white shirt.

The man dressed in black and the man in the yellow shirt stared down at the street. A man in a black shirt, with what appears to be a necklace dangling from it, and light-colored pants, emerges from the bar entrance and heads toward the man in the white shirt.

Then another man wearing a bright shirt, dark pants, and black shoes emerges and walks around the individual who fell to the ground. The man in the black shirt, the man in the brown pants, and a third man wearing a light white shirt with suspenders over it and black pants help the individual from the ground. The voices can be barely heard over the music.

Other people on Santa Monica Boulevard watching the brawl did not intervene. According to the West Hollywood Times, the man who fell to the ground was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Canyon News reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department but did not hear back before print. Identities of the brawlers and a motive have not been disclosed.

Anyone with details can contact the LASD West Hollywood Station by calling (310) 855-8850. They can also contact Crimestoppers by either texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S or by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

This is the latest brawl to occur in West Hollywood over the last few months. On March 21, a brawl occurred inside a bar in the 8500 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. On May 11, a brawl occurred between the owners of two hot dog carts on Santa Monica Boulevard.