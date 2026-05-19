WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, May 16, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department pursued a suspect across West Hollywood that started at 2 p.m., and the suspect was arrested in Plummer Park, at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.

According to WeHo Online, the LAPD was alerted to an incident involving the suspect east of West Hollywood’s city border, near Formosa Avenue and Fountain Avenue. Officers were dispatched and pursued him on foot as he traveled west along Fountain Avenue entering West Hollywood. Officers were aided by a police helicopter.

According to WeHo online, the suspect utilized a bicycle to travel south on Fuller Avenue. During the chase, the Citizen app, which can be used to report medical emergencies, police actions, and 9-1-1 responses, was used to issue an alert. Officers learned the individual they were chasing was suspect of committing an attempted homicide, who was found near Fuller Avenue and Vista Street by Plummer Park and arrested.

No further details about the suspect have been released to the public. A woman who lives near North Vista Street by Plummer Park in the 1000 block was shot on April 9, while standing on the balcony of a building.