MALIBU—NFL player Aaron Rodgers is putting his Malibu property on the market for $39.5 million. He purchased the property for $28 million in 2019. During this time, Rodgers was dating Danica Patrick at the time, Realtor.com first reported the news. The deal was carried out from the player’s financial advisor Timothy Halverson. He is also the treasurer of the Aaron Rodgers Foundation.

Rodgers, 42, talked about how the California wildfires affected individuals around him. His home was not damaged during recent wildfires, but he had several friends have properties damaged or destroyed as a result of wildfires.

“Friends of mine have lost houses. A number of friends in Palisades have lost their homes, a number of friends in Pasadena were affected, friends around Runyon Canyon” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Within the past year, Rodgers listed three of his properties for sale; one in Malibu, and two others, one in the state of New Jersey and another in the state of Wisconsin.