BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, March 17, the city of Beverly Hills announced that Adrine Ovasapyan was named Adrine Ovasapyan as the new Deputy Director of Community Services. Ovasapyan currently serves as Recreation Services Manager and brings almost 25 years of municipal government experience to the position. As Deputy Director, she will directly oversee the Youth Recreation and Ranger divisions.

“I’m thrilled that Adrine will be taking on this critical role in our department,” said Community Services Director Stephanie Harris. “During her time in Beverly Hills, she has built trust across the department and with our City partners. I know her contributions will continue to benefit the Beverly Hills community for years to come.”

Ovasapyan has been working with Beverly Hills since 2019 after she joined the Community Services Department’s Arts and Culture Division as a Recreation Supervisor. In 2023, she was promoted to Recreation Services Manager and currently manages the Youth Recreation team, including tots, youth, and teen programming.

She also serves as the staff liaison to the Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) with Beverly Hills Unified School District, local youth sports organizations, and the Recreation and Parks Commission.

Before coming to Beverly Hills, Ovasapyan worked for the city of Burbank in the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department for more than 15 years. She will assume her new role on Saturday, March 21, 2026, following the promotion of current Deputy Director Chris Paulson to Assistant Director.