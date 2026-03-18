BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, March 17 that to celebrated Fix-A-Leak Week (March 17–25), residents are asked to take a few minutes to check their home for water leaks.

Small, unnoticed leaks can waste thousands of gallons of water each year and quietly increase your water bill.

Start with toilets — the most common source of household leaks. A running toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water per day.

Try this quick toilet leak test:

-Remove the toilet tank lid

-Add a few drops of food coloring (or a dye tab) to the tank

-Wait 15 minutes without flushing

-If color appears in the bowl, you likely have a leaking flapper.

For more details on water-saving tips and information, visit www.BHSaves.org.