HOLLYWOOD—One of my favorite horror/suspense/sci-fi flicks of all-time is Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic “Alien.” Scott just captured suspense in cinema in a way that I have yet to see till this day, or have I? From the chestbuster scene involving Kane, to the tunnel scene involving Dallas, Scott’s classic is a masterclass of manifesting suspense in a way never done before.

Well, usher in Fede Alvarez, the man behind that fantastic 2013 remake for “Evil Dead” and the brilliant thriller “Don’t Breathe.” Alvarez is back with the latest chapter in the “Alien” sequel, “Alien: Romulus” that is about to have that facehugger and the Xenomorph introduced to a brand new generation. The latest entry takes place between the 1979 film and its blockbuster 1986 sequel “Aliens” which is quite interesting. Not a sequel, not a remake, not a requel, but what The Hollywood Reporter coined an ‘interquel’ (inbetween films).

The teaser trailer for the new sci-fi thriller was unleashed on Wednesday, Mach 20, and man did it give chills as it harkened back to the 1979 classic with chatter of a terrified crew of 20 somethings that stumble upon those eggs and a spider-like creature with a long tail, and lots of screaming and running. There is one scene where that esophagus like tongue from the face-hugger is spotted being pulled from someone’s throat in all glory before we get a peak of that iconic creature itself.

Gosh, this is what filmmakers need to do when it comes to trailers. It is simply perfection, just small teases and nothing else. Let the story tell itself once inside the movie theater people. The movie stars Cailee Spaney, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu. Remember in space, no one can hear you scream. “Alien: Romulus” arrives in theaters on August 16.