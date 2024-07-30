MALIBU—On July 29, the Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, reminded their supporters that the next Paint Out has been scheduled for August 10th at Legacy Park Pond.

Artists are encouraged to all meet at the Civic Center located at 23500 Civic Center Way in Malibu.



“Let’s meet at 9:00 a.m. on Civic Center Way where there are pergolas shading the walkway(You might want to get there a bit early to ensure you can get a parking space on Civic Center Way.)



From there, we’ll take the patch around the back of the park to the pond, or wherever you feel like painting. Please note we will be set up at the palace that looks like a ‘slice,’ on the map.” More information and the aforementioned map may be found on the Allied Artists website.



The Allied Artists has been painting and preserving the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashores for more than 20 years.



“Our mission is to promote the appreciation of our environment through art and to support conservation and maintenance of the national, state, and local parks and open spaces in southern California.” — Allied Artists of Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore



The group strives to encourage artists to express themselves through art while immersing themselves in the natural beauty in their midst.



“To encourage and provide as a public service, information on conservation and environmental education through the works of representational art.” Allied Artists, “Promote representational art in the area by providing en plein air[Outside] ‘paint outs’ in various natural settings within the recreational area.”



Allied artists, “enhance appreciation of the environment by exhibiting and selling original representational art in nature centers, visitors centers, art galleries, at special events and exhibits held in the parks for public enjoyment.



Artists are encouraged to donate a portion of their proceeds from their art sales to conservation and environmental organizations.”







