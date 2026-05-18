SANTA MONICA—On Friday, May 15, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that the Annenberg Community Beach House returns with community events, new activations including Sand & Sea Room Fun crafts and games and a World Cup Fun & Watch Party, and many opportunities.

The slate of summer programming starts Saturday, June 6, from 5-8 p.m. with internet radio station dublab returning for Ocean of Sound (age 18+), a curated evening of artists providing restorative listening above and below the water. RSVP early to reserve a place for this free event.

The 14th annual all-ages Cardboard Yacht Regatta returns on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with two-person teams racing colorful themed cardboard and duct tape yachts across the historic pool. Spectators can attend for free to cheer on the participants. Regatta participants must pre-register, and the fee is $20 per team.

The Beach House historic heated pool will open for daily recreational swimming on Sunday, June 14, through Labor Day, Sept. 7. Pool hours are:

-Monday through Thursday, Noon-6 p.m.

-Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

-Labor Day holiday hours for Sept. 7 are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Celebrating SaMo Pride in June, sees the return of PRIDE Sunset Swim (age 18+), a queer, judgement free space for every and all bodies, with crafts by Lavendar Art Club, pool floaties, and s’mores on Friday, June 26 from 6-9 p.m.

A World Cup Fun & Watch Party on Thursday, June 25, from 6-9 p.m. will offer a mix of soccer-inspired activities and World Cup-themed arts, crafts, and games for all ages, plus livestreaming of the Türkiye vs. USA and Paraguay vs. Australia matches.

All ages Sunset Picnics in the courtyard offer friends, family, or individuals to settle into a shared space all about connection, community, and savoring summer evenings. June 18 starts off with a special Route 66 edition, celebrating the Mother Road with trivia, crafts, and tunes. Additional Sunset Picnics are July 16 and August 13 with s’mores and live musical duos. Sunset Picnics are from 5-8 p.m. and are free, but RSVPs are encouraged.

Before heading to the Sunset Picnics, drop by the new Sand & Sea Room Fun for crafts and games for all ages. This new activation takes place from 3-5 p.m. on Sunset Picnic Thursdays (June 18, July 16, Aug. 13).

July and August events include Sunset Swims, evening swims (age 18+) with chill vibes, pool floaties and s’mores on July 10 and 24 and Aug. 7 and 21 from 6-9 p.m.

Queer Surf’s 2nd Annual Art Splash: An Evening of Art + Water takes place Sunday, July 26, from 5-8:30 p.m. with a popup mixed media visual art show “the Queer Sea” examining + expressing queer relationship to water plus a night swim from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This is a free event for all ages. Pool rules apply.

The annual Community Picnic on Thursday, July 30, from 5-8 p.m. offers games, crafts, a “pie” walk, and epic tug-of-war for summertime fun. All are invited to pack a dinner and grab some pals or join a solo-friendly communal table to enjoy this free event, with s’mores.

Santa Monice Public Library at the Beach, Southern California’s only beachside pop-up library, will feature a no-library-card-needed book sign out from the beach reads collection, a relaxing Surfside Lounge, games and a Seaside Storytime on Friday, August 7, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Summer-inspired recreation classes include stand-up paddleboard, floating fitness workout and yoga. Youth can enjoy volleyball camps, swimming lessons, Bounce presents classes and Camp Bounce.

The Annenberg Community Beach House, on the former seaside estate of silent film actress Marion Davies, features public amenities such as a playground, splashpad and courtyard. Located just off Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica, the Annenberg Community Beach House is open to all, accessible, and ready to host residents and visitors alike.

For more details, visit www.annenbergbeachhouse.com.