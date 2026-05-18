BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is getting the word out about the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, June 2.

Registered voters in Beverly Hills should have received their mail-in ballots already. Every eligible voter has a right to vote by mail or vote in person.

There are two vote centers available for residents:

-Beverly Hills City Hall – Municipal Gallery Saturday, May 23 – Tuesday, June 2

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. I 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on (Election Day)

Saturday, May 30 – Tuesday, June 2

-Roxbury Park Community Center – Clubhouse located at La Cienega Tennis Center – Rodeo Room

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. I 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on (Election Day)

Vote by Mail Drop Boxes are available at two locations:

-Beverly Hills City (Across from the Fire Station)

-Roxbury Park Community Center

For more details visit www.beverlyhills.org/elections. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at (310) 285-2400 with additional questions.