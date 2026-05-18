MALIBU—On May 15, the city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that the Legacy Park Art Walk is taking place for several Sundays starting May 17. Other events include on June 14, July 12, August 9 and September 13.

Coordinated by the Malibu Arts Association and hosted by the city of Malibu Arts Commission, the free monthly events feature local artists showcasing and selling original artwork and prints inspired by Malibu’s natural beauty.

The event is in partnership with the Malibu Art Association, Malibu Arts Commission, and City of Malibu – Government. For more details, visit www.MalibuArtsCommission.org.