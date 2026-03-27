SANTA MONICA—On March 26, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced that 8,000 new Catholics will be coming into the Church during the Easter Vigil this year. The Catholic Church has shown significant growth worldwide. Some of the local conversion stories have been included in the most recent issue of, The Angelus.



The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is currently the home of approximately 4,349, 267 Catholics in 120 cities. There are 288 parishes (Churches), 30 missions and chapels, 16 Eastern Rite Catholic Churches, 214 Catholic Elementary Schools, 51 Catholic High Schools, 73,750 students are enrolled in Catholic School. Mass is celebrated in 42 different languages.



The Archbishop of Los Angeles is Most Reverend Jose’ H. Gomez who is shepherding the nation’s largest Catholic community. Of Archbishop Gomez, LA Catholics says,



“Archbishop Gomez encourages people to follow Jesus Christ with joy and simplicity of life, seeking to serve God and their neighbors in their ordinary daily activities.”



There are six Auxiliary Bishop’s in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles including Bishop Marc V. Trudeau, D.D., V.G., Bishop Albert M. Bahhuth, Bishop Matthew G. Elshoff, OFM cap., Bishop Brian A. Nunes, Bishop Slawomir Szkredka, and Bishop Alejandro D. Aclan, D.D., V.G



Bishop Emeritus are those who have previously served the archdiocese but have reached or surpassed the retirement age of 75. Bishop Emeritus are an asset to the bishop especially during confirmations. This Archdiocese currently has four.



Bishop Edward Wm. Clark, S.T.D., V.G., Bishop Thomas J. Curry, D.D., Ph.D., V.G., Bishop Gerald E. Wilkerson, D.D., and Bishop Joseph M. Sartoris, D.D.



There are approximately 54 Seminarians in formation/discerning the Priesthood. In addition, there are over 1,500 nuns, and over 80 brothers serving in religious orders.



Below, is an excerpt from Archbishop Gomez from March 206, 2026, for the 25th of his Episcopal Ordination (His 25th anniversary since becoming a Bishop).



…” Our mission is to tell the world the Good News — the beautiful truth that Jesus Christ is alive!



He is not some figure from history. He is present in our lives, walking with us. And He wants to live in friendship with every single person.

And as we know, the world needs His light, the world needs to hear His voice! And my dear brothers and sisters, He gives this task, at this time, to each one of us.



Our faith is a gift, the most precious gift that we could ever receive!



So today, once again, Jesus is calling to share his gift with others. In the simplicity of our daily life, in the joy of our daily life. And to fill the world with faith and love.



There is nothing more beautiful than this friendship that we have with Jesus, and nothing more beautiful than to tell others about Him and to make new friends for Jesus.



This is why he puts us here. This is the reason for our lives.” …



