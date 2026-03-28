JUPITER ISLAND, FL—On Friday, March 27, just after 2:00 p.m., Martin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a crash that occurred at 281 South Beach Road. Officers arriving at the scene discovered that the professional golfer, Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods, was involved in a rollover crash.



Reports indicate that Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed in his Range Rover near his home when the person in front of him realized that he would be hit. The driver in front of Woods indicated that he tried to pull over out of harm’s way, but the two-lane road had no shoulder. The driver in the truck was pulling a trailer with pressure washer equipment.



Woods then clipped (hit) the truck in front of him, causing Woods own vehicle to roll and spin. Deputies described Woods as “lethargic” and requested the golfer to be drug-tested.



Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek clarified what happened in a news conference, indicating that Woods showed signs of “impairment” after the incident. Woods was not arrested until after he refused to take a urinalysis test.



No one was injured in the crash. Reports indicate that due to Woods’ refusal to take the urinalysis, there will be at least eight hours of jail time.



President Trump was questioned about Tiger Woods’ wreck today. Trump indicated that he was sorry that this happened, and that Tiger was a good friend of his. Then, he told reporters that he did not want to talk about it.



Tiger Woods and the Trump family made headlines recently. Woods was participating in the Golf League Finals(GLF)



His girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, who is Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, and her 18-year-old daughter, Kai, were there in support of Woods.

Kai also plays golf competitively. The family has reportedly stayed on good terms for the sake of the children. President Trump has commented publicly about his granddaughter’s golf talent. He has mentioned that he enjoyed playing golf with her.