San Luis Obispo, CA – On the afternoon of Thursday, March 26, 2026, a collision on Highway 101 left one person with minor injuries and backed up traffic through San Luis Obispo, according to The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 5:10 PM on northbound Highway 101 near the Monterey Street off-ramp.

Authorities said a white Toyota RAV4 and a white Dodge Ram van collided in the northbound lane, leaving the Toyota stuck in the center divider and the van blocking the fast lane. An occupant of the van suffered a bruise on their leg and requested an ambulance.

Both vehicles were cleared from the roadway by approximately 5:25 PM, with both lanes reopened at that time. Traffic slowed significantly in the northbound lane near Monterey Street while emergency responders attended to the scene.

A secondary collision involving two Kia SUVs occurred at approximately 5:46 PM in the same area of northbound Highway 101 near the Monterey Street off-ramp. That crash resulted in minor vehicle damage and no injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Personal Injury Claims & Comparative Negligence

Determining fault in a collision can involve multiple factors, and under California’s comparative negligence rule, several parties can share partial responsibility. Should evidence reveal that another party contributed to the injuries, victims may be eligible to file a personal injury claim with the responsible party’s insurance, which can provide compensation for medical bills and lost wages during recovery.

For more information on personal injury claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.