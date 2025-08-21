WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, August 20, the city of West Hollywood announced that Captain Fanny Lapkin is the new leader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station.

She has decades of service and deep ties to our community, the city of West Hollywood noted in a post on its Facebook page. She started her appointment as Captain effective on Sunday, August 17.

“I’m delighted to congratulate Fanny Lapkin on her well-deserved appointment as Captain of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station,” said City of West Hollywood Mayor Chelsea Lee Byers. “Fanny has been an integral part of our community for years, serving with dedication and care as the Station’s Lieutenant and, prior to that, Sergeant. Her promotion is wonderful news for West Hollywood. Public safety is at the heart of what we do, and Captain Lapkin is a seasoned law enforcement leader who has earned deep respect from the community and colleagues alike. She understands our city, our values, and our unique challenges, and I’m excited to continue working closely with her in this new chapter of her leadership.”

Lapkin volunteered at the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station for 7 years before deciding to join the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to help people. After the Sheriff’s Academy, she worked at Pitches Detention Center, North County Correctional Facility where she spent eight years. She went to Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station where she worked as a Deputy for 11 years, having spent 5 of those years as a Community Relations Deputy overseeing the Station’s Community Academy there. She was promoted to Sergeant in May 2019 and began at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. She was promoted in 2022 to Lieutenant.

West Hollywood contracts with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station is located at 780 N. San Vicente Boulevard. For more information about the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station call (310) 855-8850 or visit https://lasd.org/west-hollywood/.

For information on West Hollywood’s Community Safety programs and initiatives, download “Public Safety in the City of West Hollywood” at www.weho.org/home/showdocument?id=42465 or visit the City’s Community Safety Department website at www.weho.org/publicsafety.