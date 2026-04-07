Bakersfield, CA – In the early hours of Saturday, April 4, 2026, a single-vehicle motorcycle collision resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man, according to KGET.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 1:40 AM on eastbound Highway 58 west of Coffee Road.

Authorities said the man was riding a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle when, for reasons still under investigation, he made an unsafe turning movement and departed the roadway. The motorcycle overturned on a dirt embankment, ejecting the rider. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been contributing factors in the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the CHP Bakersfield office. The investigation remains ongoing.

Single-Vehicle Collisions

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility. California’s comparative negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages through a wrongful death claim.

For more information on wrongful death claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.