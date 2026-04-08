SANTA MONICA—On April 7, the Santa Monica Animal Shelter announced on all of its social media pages that the animal shelter is currently at capacity. The shelter is unable to accept any owner-surrendered animals at this time.

According to reports, the Santa Monica Animal Shelter provides for dogs and cats. Guinea pigs and other small house pets are sometimes available.



The immediate needs are for animal lovers willing to adopt, foster, and spread the word. The Santa Monica Shelter Foundation has a list of approximately 14 dogs and several cats posted on their website.



Most of the dogs listed were either German Shepherd mixed or pit bull mixed, larger breed dogs. There was one French Bulldog mix posted. One of the dogs resembled the Target Store’s mascot.



Another likened the black and white dogs that often play in pre-school sing-a-long television shows. Some may recall the lyrics, …and “Bingo was his name-o!”



Canyon News reached out to some of the contacts listed for more information, but did not hear back in time for print.



The shelter needs foster and adoptive homes for the animals they have in care. Those who are interested are encouraged to stop by to see all of the animals available. Hours of operation are from Tuesday through Saturday: 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.



Dog food, Puppy food, Cat, kitten food, cat litter, and toys may be donated to the Santa Monica Animal Shelter located at 1640 9th St, Santa Monica, CA 90404. Monetary donations are also accepted.