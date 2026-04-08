BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, April 7, the city of Beverly Hills announced that the Beverly Hills Police Department was implementing the “Drone-in-a-Box” program, a public safety initiative designed to improve emergency response, enhance officer safety, and provide greater situational awareness across the city.

“As part of my Mayoral initiatives, I am proud to advance cutting-edge technology that keeps Beverly Hills safe ahead of the curve,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian. “Our Police Department is already exceptional, with dedicated men and women protecting our community 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Drone-in-a-Box adds another powerful tool, delivering critical real-time, life-saving information that strengthens public safety and helps keep our City secure.”

Drone-in-a-Box systems are automated drone platforms housed in secure, weather-resistant docking stations. These systems enable a rapid deployment of drones within 90 seconds, allowing officers and dispatch personnel to quickly assess incidents without delay.

“This program represents a significant advancement in how we respond to emergencies and protect our community,” said Mark G. Stainbrook, Chief of Police. “By leveraging this technology, we can make faster, more informed decisions while prioritizing the safety of both our officers and the public.”

Key Benefits of the Drone-in-a-Box Program include a faster emergency response. Drones can be deployed instantly from fixed locations throughout the city, significantly reducing response times and providing critical, real-time intelligence during high-priority calls.

Live aerial video allows officers to evaluate potential threats before arriving on scene, helping to de-escalate dangerous situations and minimize unnecessary exposure to risk.

Equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging capabilities, drones provide a comprehensive view of incidents. This enhanced perspective supports better coordination and more effective incident management.

With no launch lag, drones can be airborne within moments, ensuring immediate operational support when seconds matter most. Strategically placed docking stations throughout Beverly Hills expands coverage, reduces response times, and allows drones to remain on scene longer during critical incidents.