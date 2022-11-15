BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department arrested a suspect who was being investigated for possible animal abuse. The BHPD reported on September 28, at 12:08 P.M., officers responded to the 200 block of South Doheny Drive about the allegation.

Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News their investigation revealed, Niv Levy, was directly involved in the animal abuse/cruelty of two dogs at the location. Detectives presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office and two counts of felony animal abuse were filed against Levy and an arrest warrant was obtained. On November 9, BHPD Officers arrested Niv Levy and booked him at BHPD.

Niv Moshe Levy, 27, of Beverly Hills was charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty/abuse – PC 597(A).