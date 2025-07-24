HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On July 23, at approximately 9:20 a.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) West Bureau responded to a call of a fire on the second floor of a three-story apartment complex located in the 1800 block of Cerrito Place.



The following information came directly from the LAFD website, alert page:



“144 Firefighters used a well-coordinated fire attack operation to confine and extinguish the fire unit of origin.”



LAFD personnel were able to safely evacuate the residence with no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.



Firefighters successfully rescued two cats that are reportedly, “Being assessed and treated outside the complex. Animal regulations have been requested,” and were, en route to take over care of the animals at the time of LAFD’s report.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.