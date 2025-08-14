HOLLYWOOD—I will admit I never watched much of the series “Dexter” when it first premiered on Showtime back in the early 00s. I heard about the series, but never fully watched. So imagine, my surprise when the series, “Dexter: Original Sin” premiered in 2024.

I thought to myself, why not give the series a watch and I did. I enjoyed it thoroughly. This was the origin tale for me about Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), a serial killer who actually murders serial killers. Talk about a genius twist on a story.

Yeah, many of us thought “Dexter” was over when the series ended on Showtime in 2013, but 8 years later we got “Dexter: New Blood” which witnessed the serial killer resurface this time with his son in tow, Harrison (Jack Alcott). At the end of that series, it looked official, Dexter was dead after being shot in the chest by Harrison.

Oh, but wait, there is more. “Dexter: Original Sin” started the tale of Dexter’s impulses and his murderous ways. I loved the series, it gave me an opportunity to learn the backstory, then jump into “New Blood” and watch the entire season before getting hooked on “Dexter: Resurrection.”

Yes, Showtime really has another hit on their hands and I’m loving every second of it. Dexter has survived another battle with death, but this time, him trying to mend things with Harrison, who has made a life for himself as a bellhop at a luxury hotel was exiting to witness.

Dexter has recovered enough from what we assumed to be that fatal gunshot wound, only to learn that Harrison has the same if not more intense murderous tendencies than him. Harrison gets tangled in a crime that turns to him murdering a bad man, and following his father’s footsteps to cover the crime.

However, Harrison may have learned from the best, but he’s not his father, and when the body is discovered by a New York City Detective, who doesn’t let up, it becomes a game of cat and mouse. Dexter arrives and he takes over crafting a nifty plan to protect his son, but exposing himself in the process.

What makes ‘Resurrection,’ a lot different from previous chapters in the series, the stakes seem a bit more elevated and full of tension. There is this real fear that Dexter and/or Harrison will get caught. The situation gets complicated because there appears to be a league of serial killers that meet at the behest of Peter Dinklage, with a powerful sidekick portrayed by Uma Thurman.

I didn’t understand and I still don’t how this grouping of serial killers amongst killers will play out with the narrative, but we are getting hints on tops of hints with each episode, and this recent episode of, ‘Cat and Mouse’ left me flabbergasted by the ending. I won’t spoil things for you, but I did scream at the screen. It was a interesting twist, and I look forward to seeing what is going to unfold next week. New episodes of “Dexter: Resurrection” airs on Sundays on Showtime at 8 p.m.