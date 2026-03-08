HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Saturday, March 7, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported blaze at a three-story property.

The fire was reported at 9:36 a.m. at 8522 W. Oak Court. The three-story, ascending hillside home was well involved and extending to additional exposed buildings. By 10:49 a.m., the LAFD reported that over 100 firefighters extinguished fire in the main home, an adjacent structure (exterior only) and surrounding vegetation in one hour and 13 minutes with no injuries reported.

Crews remained on scene for extended duration conducted overhaul on any hotspots and monitoring the area. No further details about the fire have been disclosed to the public.