SANTA MONICA—On March 3, the Santa Monica Police Department released a statement on its Facebook page addressing the bombing of Iran that has been conducted by the United States and Israel.

In this statement, the Santa Monica Police Department said that there will be more patrols around religious worship sites, and that the department will do the same at community gathering spots and the city’s cultural institutions.

The police department are conducting increased patrols to reassure the citizens of Santa Monica that they are safe.

In addition, the police department will be monitoring evidence it might receive in the future that might be of interest to law enforcement agencies and federal law enforcement agencies.