TOPANGA CANYON—On Saturday, March 7, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit announced it is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person, Hanna Mae Smith. She is a 26-year-old Caucasian female who was last seen on March 6, at 1:00 p.m., on the 1500 block of North Topanga Canyon Boulevard, in the city of Topanga.

Hanna is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey tank top, red plaid skirt, and black knee-high boots. Hanna has a mental health condition and requires medication.

Anyone with details about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. To provide information anonymously call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.