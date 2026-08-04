LOS ANGELES– Chasing their third World Ssries in a row, the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a blockbuster trade by landing perhaps MLB’s best pitcher, Tarik Skuball of the Detroit Tigers. The deal was announced Sunday, August 2.

The two time Cy Young winner will make his debut on the mound as a Dodgsr later today, when they face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

In return for Skubal, who will be a free agent after this season, the Dodgers sent a trio of prospects to Detroit. Two of them are ranked on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list: outfielder Zyhir Hope (No. 25) and right-hander River Ryan (No. 68). Right-hander Brady Smith, who was L.A.’s No. 17 prospect before the trade, rounds out the package.

“I’m excited to be a Dodger,” Skubal said to reporters after the Tigers’ game against the A’s in West Sacramento, Calif. “I’m excited to get down there and meet all those guys and chase three championships in a row. It’s hard to do, so I’m excited to be a part of that.”

It’s obvious Skuball wanted to be apart of the Dodger Dynasty, once again the Boys in Blue always land players who want to be a part of this chapter in baseball history.

The rich keep richer, and the rest of the league hates us for it. Stemming from outright jealousy, the Dodgers have absolutely dominated this decade.

This is a bold move move for the Dodgers who are chasing MLB history. A third consecutive World Series title. Only the Yankees (three times, most recently from 1998-2000) and Athletics (1972-74) have ever won three straight championships in the Divisional Era.

FanGraphs increased the Dodgers’ World Series title chances from 25.7% to 31.4% after the deal, an enormous six-point jump that illustrates how significant the addition is.

Their chances are three times those of the second-ranking club, the Yankees (10.6%).

Moreover, the deal also reduced the chances of a primary rival in the NL, the Brewers, by a point to 9.4%. The Brewers were also reportedly involved in the bidding for Skubal.

That’s why the Dodgers were willing to part with a strong package of prospects for two-plus months of Tarik Skubal, the top arm available — and the best left-handed starter in baseball.

If you’re a General Manager who dreams of baseball immortality, there’s no more valuable Deadline acquisition than a true ace.

Multiple evaluators, who spoke on condition of anonymity because deliberations had not yet been made official, expressed shock that the Dodgers were able to pull this off without giving up more. But the versatility and depth of the Dodgers’ system is part of what made a deal feel almost inevitable as the deadline neared.

The Dodgers have again proved what they’ve said all year: It’s three-peat or bust. Now, they’ve added arguably the best pitcher in baseball to a stacked starting staff as they march toward October.

Tarik Skubal has pitched lights-out over the last month (2.03 ERA, 2.41 xFIP), and gives the Los Angeles Dodgers a great chance of winning with room to spare tonight.