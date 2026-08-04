HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On July 30, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LACDPH) closed Good Times at Davey Wayne’s located at 1611 N. El Centro Avenue in Hollywood. According to the LACDPH, the popular 1070s themed retro bar and nightlife hot spot, was closed due to the infestation of vermin-rats.

According to LACDPH, the mandatory closure was the result of an 11-point deduction on their health score citing the presence of rodents. The closure is reportedly temporary. The reopening date is unknown.



Davey Wayne’s enthusiast walked through what appeared to be an old garage sale and went through a secret entrance that was honestly a vintage refrigerator door. The backyard bar resembled an old Airstream motor home and featured a backyard patio.



This is not the only business in our viewing area to be closed by LACDPH. There are dozens more listed on the report outside of the Canyon News coverage area. The complete updated list of businesses with their violations may be found on the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website.



On July 24, Casa Martin, located at 1251 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, was also closed due to the presence of vermin, and some insanitary conditions.



Adequate handwashing facilities; supplied & accessible 2.0 MINOR

Proper cooling methods 4.0 MAJOR

Food in good condition, safe and unadulterated 4.0 MAJOR

Food contact surfaces: clean and sanitized 4.0 MAJOR

Consumer advisory provided for raw/undercooked food 2.0 MINOR

No insects, rodents, birds or animals present 11.0 MAJOR





On July 31, Tikkun Holistic Spa, located at 1460 4th Street in Santa Monica, was closed to the public due to excessive chlorine.



Mechita Deli, located at 7712 Santa Monica Boulevard, in West Hollywood, had three major violations. The following came directly from the LACDPH report.



Proper hot and cold holding temperatures 4.0 MAJOR

Time as a public health control; procedures & records 4.0 MAJOR

No insects, rodents, birds or animals present 11.0 MAJOR





The swimming pool at 949 N Larrabee Street Apartments in West Hollywood was closed due to electrical hazards, entanglement, and lighting issues.



