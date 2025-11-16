INGLEWOOD–Behind a stellar defensive effort that forced Aaron Rodgers into two interceptions and sacked him three times, the Chargers earned their third consecutive win. Beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 25-10, on Sunday, November 9.

SoFi was a mixture of Bolts faithful alongside Steeler fans wearing black and yellow, were well represented throughout the stadium. Their ‘Terrible Towels’ turned out to be, well, terrible.

Their defense smothered the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, having a season low 50.8 completion percentage. A ravenous defense sacked Rodgers in the end zone for an early safety.

For a while the score was 5-3 in favor of the Chargers, not your typical NFL score.

With Ladd McConkey going for a 15-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to help extend the Chargers lead too 12-3 in the final seconds of the first half.

McConkey caught four passes for 107 yards in the tremendous win.

Improving to a 7-3 record, Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 220 yards and a touchdown, extending the Chargers’ winning streak to three despite a battered offensive line.

“It’s a huge win for us,” Herbert said.The defense has given up 221 yards or less in their last three games.

Maybe in the signature moment of the game, With 2:56 remaining, Los Angeles Charger Keenan Allen broke the All-Time team Reception record. Previously held by Antonio Gates.

Herbert shoveled the ball to Allen, who sprinted for a 7-yard gain. and the 956th catch of his career. When Allen stood up, teammates and coaches swarmed him in celebration.

Allen thanked former quarterback Phillip Rivers, Herbert and Gates for their help in reaching the milestone. Allen and Herbert have played five seasons together, since Herbert’s rookie year in 2020.

“Just very fortunate to have him,” Herbert said. “He’s a true pro and he’s taught me so much about the game.”

Cameron Dicker, the Chargers Kicker nailed a 59-yard field goal to boot in the blowout victory.

Trailing the 8-2 Denver Broncos, the Chargers remain second in the AFC West. The Chargers next opponent is the Jacksonville Jaguars. This morning at 10:00 AM on the road.

While later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Broncos tomorrow in Denver.

It was a raucous night at SoFi in the Charger win.