HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Actress Chrishell Stause, born Terrina Chrishell Stause, is known for her roles in the soap operas All My Children and Days of Our Lives, as well as her appearances on the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, which focuses on her work as a real estate agent, and on Dancing with the Stars in its 29th season. Additionally, she is known for marrying the same woman multiple times, having married her wife, Georgia Flipo, an Australian musician known as G Flip, for the third time on Saturday, July 26, at a castle in Hollywood Hills.



The couple first married in May 2023 in Las Vegas and then remarried in Australia last year. Chrishell Stause and Georgia Flipo’s third wedding was themed around medieval times. During the ceremony, Georgia played the role of Lord Flipo, dressed in an outfit reminiscent of a medieval prince, with a red shirt, black pants, and a sword hanging over her back. Chrishell wore a flowing white dress for the ceremony; she was Lady Stause. The other members of the wedding party dressed as medieval knights.