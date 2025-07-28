SANTA MONICA—On July 24, the Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation, a nonprofit formed by the City of Santa Monica, announced that the Santa Monica Animal Shelter located at 1640 9th Street is currently at capacity.

In its effort to promote and encourage the adoption and care of abandoned and abused animals, the Foundation issued the following statement. And they are currently covering all adoption fees.



“The Santa Monica Animal Shelter is over capacity! To help we are covering the adoption fees. Please visit to adopt a pet today. In the many years we have supported the shelter we have never seen so many animals. They have so many great puppies, dogs, cats & kittens that can’t wait to meet you. Visit the SM Animal Shelter Page for location and contact info.”



Follow the links on the Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation to view the adoptable animals.



Some animal lovers may seek out the dogs who have been in shelter the longest, or the pets that are the hardest breed to rehome, others have a certain look or personality trait they are looking for in their next furry friend.

One post indicated that the Staffordshire Bull Terrier is the hardest dog to rehome. The photo posted on the Foundation site shows a very playful Staffordshire Terrier. “Weezy,” in the photo above may be adopted.

There are some people who won’t adopt black dogs because of their aversion to black dog hair. Others won’t adopt black cats due to superstitions. Then, there’s the compassionate heart that will only adopt these pets for the exact same reason. Little Ricky Kitty here doesn’t appear to be very scary.



For those who would like to help, but are unable to adopt at this time, there are plenty of other ways one can improve the lives of the shelter animals.



Those who would like to volunteer at the Santa Monica Animal Shelter are encouraged to fill out the volunteer application on the website.



Donated goods may be dropped off at the Animal Shelter during normal business hours. There is also a link to shop at the Chewy Wish List. The items needed will be delivered directly to the shelter.



They are open Tuesday – Saturday from 8am to 5pm (closed from 12-1pm for lunch) or call; (310)458-8595.