MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on Monday, November 10 that Christopher J. Smith was appointed as Interim Assistant City Manager, bringing experience in coastal city management, strategic planning, and public service innovation to the organization.

“Christopher brings deep leadership experience, a collaborative approach, and a clear commitment to public service,” said Mayor Marianne Riggins. “His proven track record in effective city management and innovation will be a tremendous asset as Malibu continues the fire rebuild and recovery effort and strengthens its operations and deliver exceptional services to our community.”

Smith joins Malibu after a 14-year career with the city of Santa Monica, where he served in multiple leadership roles, including Deputy City Manager, Chief of Staff, and Acting Chief Information Officer. He also served as Santa Monica’s LGBTQ+ Liaison, leading community engagement and inclusion initiatives.

Before working in the city of Santa Monica, Smith spent a decade with the Judicial Council of California, where he led statewide court technology strategic planning and policy development to expand electronic filing and access services. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Long Beach.

As Interim Assistant City Manager, Smith will support the City Manager in overseeing daily operations, managing key departments including Finance, Human Resources, and Information Technology, and coordinating major citywide initiatives. He will also serve as Acting City Manager in the City Manager’s absence.

“I am honored to join the Malibu team and to serve this remarkable community,” said Christopher Smith. “Malibu represents resilience, beauty, and civic pride. I look forward to supporting the Council’s goals, empowering staff, and working closely with residents to ensure that our local government continues to reflect the community’s values and priorities.”