WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, November 10, the city of West Hollywood informed Canyon News via email that they are offering a free active shooter preparedness workshop for community members on Saturday, December 6, at 10 a.m. at West Hollywood’s Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard.

Limited validated parking is available at the adjacent West Hollywood Park 5-Story parking structure. The workshop is free; no RSVP is required.

The Active Shooter Preparedness Workshop will teach:

· Best practices for responding to active threats;

· Increasing situational awareness and employing See Something/Say Something strategies;

· What to expect when first responders arrive on the scene;

· An overview of Run/Hide/Fight/Treat responses; and

· Basic education about how to treat people who are injured and how to Stop the Bleed to save a life.

The workshop will be led by Erik Franco of High-Speed Tac Med, one of the nation’s most sought-after active shooter preparedness trainers for first responders. He is a trained Search and Rescue Technician/Emergency Medical Technician and has experience as a Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement instructor.

The workshop is aimed at providing readiness skills to residents in the West Hollywood community in general, as well as to people who work in local businesses and nighttime establishments. There will be discussions regarding recent active shooter incidents across the country and specific lessons learned as a result. There will also be information about best practices in dealing with an incident, evaluating locations for quick and effective evacuation, and basic gunshot first aid.

For more details contact West Hollywood’s Public Safety Division at (323) 848-6414 or safety@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.