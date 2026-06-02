SANTA MONICA—On Monday, June 1, the city of Santa Monica announced the city Council voted on May 26 to authorize the city manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with the California Coastal Commission to complete the city’s Local Coastal Program, or LCP. The LCP consists of a Land Use Plan, which contains policies, and an Implementation Plan, which is a zoning ordinance for the coastal zone.

Building on years of collaborative work and community outreach related to a draft Coastal Land Use Plan in 2018, this new Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, establishes a collaborative framework between the city and the Coastal Commission. The goal is to improve coordination, establish clear communication protocols, and identify opportunities to support a more predictable and efficient path toward certification of the city’s first comprehensive LCP.

Once certified, the LCP will give the city greater approval authority over projects such as temporary events, commercial tenant improvements and adaptive reuse, outdoor dining, residential development, and transportation improvements in the city’s Coastal Zone, while maintaining protections for coastal resources and public access consistent with the California Coastal Act.

The proposed MOU is non-binding and does not diminish or alter the decision-making authority or discretion of either the city or the Coastal Commission under existing law. It formalizes a cooperative working relationship intended to support a more predictable and efficient path toward certification of the City’s first comprehensive certified LCP.

The city’s Coastal Zone incorporates much of Downtown Santa Monica, including Third Street Promenade.

“Santa Monica’s economic recovery depends on our ability to move quickly and remove barriers for residents, small businesses, and the projects that bring jobs and investment to our city,” said Mayor Caroline Torosis. “By committing to work directly with the California Coastal Commission to complete our Local Coastal Program, we are building a faster, clearer path for projects in our coastal zone. That means less delay, less uncertainty, and more local decision-making power. This is exactly the kind of structural change that accelerates recovery, and I look forward to working with the commission to get it done.”

The city is set to start this new process with the Coastal Commission in July 2026, with the goal of certifying a final LCP by the end of 2027. There is no immediate financial impact or budget action necessary as a result of these recommendations. Staff will return to the City Council if specific budget actions are required in the future.