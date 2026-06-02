WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, June 1, the city of West Hollywood announced it is asking for the community’s feedback to attend an upcoming community workshop on Wednesday, June 3; Saturday, June 6; and Wednesday, June 10 – about bus speed improvements proposed for three Westside corridors, including N. La Cienega Boulevard in West Hollywood and neighboring cities.

The city is working with other Westside Cities Council of Governments (WSCCOG) to plan for bus speed and reliability improvements ahead of the LA28 Olympics. Stakeholders can help plan for bus infrastructure on the Westside by attending an upcoming WSCCOG community workshop or filling out the online survey to help shape early design concepts and ensure the project reflects community needs. The WSCCOG is leading the Westside Bus Connection project, a “quick-build” initiative aimed at enhancing the bus rider experience along three of the Westside’s busiest and most important corridors.

These corridors are some of the busiest in the area, and improvements can provide long-term benefits for riders while preparing the Westside for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The designs may include:

-Dedicated and/or peak hour bus lanes

-Transit signal upgrades

-Curb and striping changes

-Pedestrian and cyclist safety improvements

-Bus pad improvements at select bus stops

-Parking and travel lane changes

There will be three upcoming community workshops to weigh in on design options under consideration for N. La Cienega Boulevard in West Hollywood as well as portions of Santa Monica Boulevard (West of Beverly Hills) and Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City and West Los Angeles:

Westside Bus Connection Workshop #3

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

La Cienega Community Center

8400 Gregory Way, Beverly Hills

Westside Bus Connection Workshop #4

Saturday, June 6, 2026 – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

West LA Civic Center

1645 Corinth Avenue #101, Los Angeles

Westside Bus Connection Workshop #5 (Virtual)

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 – 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The community workshops follow previous meetings held in West Hollywood and Culver City in March 2026. Those unable to attend one of the workshops are asked to fill out the Westside Bus Connection Program survey. Community feedback will help inform design concepts and guide improvements that aim to make travel faster, safer, and more reliable.

To stay updated about the Westside Bus Connection Project and learn more about the project, visit bit.ly/WestsideBusConnection, sign up for updates by visiting bit.ly/WestsideBusSignUp, or reach out to the WSCCOG team at westsidebusconnection@estolanoadvisors.com.

For additional details about West Hollywood’s efforts regarding the Westside Bus Connection project follow the City’s Engage WeHo page at www.engage.weho.org/westside-bus-connection.