BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced that the Beverly Hills Fire Department is hosting a CPR Program for a free hands-on community CPR training event and learn lifesaving skills that could help save a life.

The event will be held at the corner of Dayton and Rodeo Drive on Wednesday, June 3 and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All is welcome to attend and participate, where they will learn:

-Hands-on CPR education

-Community safety awareness

-Free and open to the public

The agenda in CPR classes covers CPR, Automated External Defibrillation (AED), and choking. The e-card certification is valid for two years. At the end of 22 months, you will receive an automatic reminder to renew your CPR certification. All CPR classes are taught in accordance with the guidelines set forth from the American Heart Association. Classes are held for the community, police, fire, school, and anyone who wishes or needs CPR certification.

Bring a friend and help make our community safer, one skill at a time. For more information, visit www.beverlyhills.org/cpr.