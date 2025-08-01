MALIBU—On Sunday, August 3, the city staff from the Community Development and Public Safety Departments will be at the Malibu Farmers Market. They will be in attendance from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 23555 Civic Center Way.

The CDD staff will be on hand to answer fire rebuilding questions and provide handouts and information. The Public Safety staff will offer preparedness information for the upcoming wildfire season and can sign residents up for a free Home Wildfire Assessment.

The city of Malibu thanks the Malibu Farmers’ Market – Cornucopia Foundation for collaborating on the outreach event at the Farmers Market, which is an important central community gathering place for Malibu.