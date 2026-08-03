WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is inviting the community for a Route 66 Centennial Celebration for 100 years at a free, family-friendly community event on Sunday, August 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. West Hollywood’s end-of-season Summer Sounds free outdoor concert series till transpire afterwards from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Santa Monica Boulevard through West Hollywood is part of the legendary U.S. Route 66, serving as the historic approach into Los Angeles for generations of travelers headed west in search of sunshine, adventure, and a fresh start. West Hollywood’s stretch of the roadway was designated as California State Route 2 (SR-2) in 1964, but Route 66 continues to cruise on as one of America’s most celebrated historic highways.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Route 66, the legendary “Mother Road” established in November 1926. Stretching from Chicago to Los Angeles, Route 66 became more than a highway; it became a symbol of freedom, discovery, roadside attractions, classic diners, neon signs, and unforgettable road trips. Communities across all eight Route 66 states are commemorating the Centennial with events celebrating the route’s enduring legacy of travel, culture, and Americana.

West Hollywood’s Route 66 Centennial Celebration will feature a classic car show and a special Big Retro slide show presentation by author and pop culture historian Charles Phoenix. The event will feature Route 66-themed giveaways, photo opportunities, and more, as well as the unveiling of new West Hollywood-specific Centennial “WeHo 66” roadway signage, which will be installed along Santa Monica Boulevard/Route 66 later this year.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – The Classic Car Show at the South Lot of Plummer Park will be a cruise through time featuring hot rods, vintage cruisers, gleaming chrome, tailfins, and plenty of nostalgia.

At 11:30 a.m. – The city will unveil new “WeHo 66” West Hollywood-specific Centennial Route 66 roadway signage designed by artist Sküt. This special program will also recognize artists Luciana Abait, Vinnie Hager, and Sylke Meyer whose Route 66-themed artworks are being installed along Santa Monica Boulevard as part of the City’s Creative Plan initiative; the City of West Hollywood’s celebration of the Route 66 Centennial includes temporary public art, commemorative street-pole installations, and a temporary sculpture at Plummer Park.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Join the City’s Historic Preservation Commission to celebrate West Hollywood’s commitment to recognizing and preserving its rich cultural and architectural history. Charles Phoenix will present a signature Big Retro slide show called Los Angelesland: Celebrating the City of Angels in Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall.

Phoenix is a Southern California author, humorist, and pop culture historian best known for celebrating mid-century American roadside attractions, vintage travel, classic cars, and retro holiday traditions through entertaining presentations and books. Appetizers and refreshments will be available.

From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – West Hollywood’s Summer Sounds free outdoor concert series will feature performances by The Soul Space f/ Tamara Jade and Orlando Dixon, Mark Evich, and DJ Rosegawd. All ages are welcome. Blankets and low chairs are recommended.

Community members are asked to use public transportation, rideshare services, or other transportation options, as limited parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the North Lot of Plummer Park.

For additional details about the Route 66 Centennial Celebration visit www.go.weho.org/route66.