WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is holding a community meeting on Wednesday, August 5 regarding the Tipu Tree Replacement Planting Project (Phase 3) and help shape the future of West Hollywood’s urban forest. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Plummer Park Community Center located at 7377 Santa Monica Blvd., Rooms 5 & 6.

The city is proposing to remove and replace infested Tipu trees impacted by Tipu psyllids in the northeast corner of West Hollywood. Public feedback will help to shape the project’s next steps as the city considers how to move forward. Residents and community members are invited and asked to attend and participate.

The meeting is being held to provide residents, businesses, and community members with the opportunity to share thoughts, questions, and concerns regarding the proposed removal of infested Tipu trees. Staff will hold an open conversation about the present and future state of the urban forest.

The Tipu trees proposed for removal are located within this boundary area: La Brea Avenue to the east, Gardner Street to the west, Santa Monica Boulevard to the south, and Fountain Avenue to the north. Community feedback will help inform the project’s next steps. To learn more visit: www.weho.org/calendar.