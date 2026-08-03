WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is inviting community members with specialized knowledge in park planning to help shape the future of Plummer Park by applying to serve on the Plummer Park Phase 2 Planning Working Group, which will test options and help generate and evaluate potential direction during this next phase of the Plummer Park Comprehensive Improvement Plan.

Individuals with experience in park uses, operations and maintenance, preservation, construction and phasing, urban and landscape design and engineering, wildlife habitats and ecology, sustainability and resilience, mobility and accessibility, and green infrastructure and resource management are encouraged to apply.

Applications are now being accepted and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Monday, August 17. Selected applicants will be notified in early September. Interested individuals may learn more about the project, review eligibility information, and apply by visiting www.go.weho.org/plummerparkplan.

The Plummer Park Phase 2 Planning Working Group will serve as a community advisory body throughout the planning process, offering perspectives, creative ideas, strategic analyses, and recommendations that will help inform future improvements while honoring the park’s unique history, character, and role as one of West Hollywood’s most treasured public spaces.

Phase 2 of the Plummer Park Comprehensive Improvement Plan builds upon previous investments in the park and will explore opportunities to enhance recreational amenities, open space, accessibility, sustainability, programming, and the overall visitor experience.

Creating a Planning Working Group that represents a broad range of park-related perspectives, and diverse backgrounds and knowledge will help ensure that future improvements meet not only regional needs, but the needs of the West Hollywood community.

For additional information about the Plummer Park Comprehensive Improvement Plan visit www.go.weho.org/plummerparkplan.