WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced that the annual Toy and Food Drive will begin on Monday, November 17. The 36th Annual Toy & Food Drive is in collaboration with the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station to support families in need.

Donate online at weho.org/toydrive or drop off new unwrapped toys or $30 gift cards at city facilities and participating hotels starting November 17.

The 36th Annual West Hollywood Toy and Food Drive will be accepting monetary donations online via ActiveNet until Friday, December 19, with the goal of providing as many families as possible with toys and holiday gift cards. Donations may be made online at www.weho.org/toydrive. Click on the Donate Now tab to contribute any amount; existing West Hollywood ActiveNet users may simply log in to start the donation process; new users will be prompted to create an account.

The cost to help one family is $100; up to 10 families can be helped with $1,000. New unwrapped toys are also needed and gift cards in $30 denominations to retailers such as Pavilions, Ralphs, Trader Joe’s, or Target will help families through the holiday season. Toy collection bins will be available beginning Monday, November 17 at the following City facilities: West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center (2nd floor lobby), located at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to West Hollywood Library; Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard; West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard; as well as at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, located at 780 N. San Vicente Boulevard; and West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, located at 8272 Santa Monica Boulevard.

The following West Hollywood hotels will also have collection bins: 1 Hotel, located at 8490 Sunset Boulevard; Andaz West Hollywood, located at 8401 Sunset Boulevard; Le Parc at Melrose, located at 733 North West Knoll Drive; The London West Hollywood, located at 1020 N. San Vicente Boulevard; as well as at the Chateau Marmont located in the city of Los Angeles at 8221 Sunset Boulevard just outside of the City of West Hollywood’s municipal boundary.

For more details contact Natalie Mignon, West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division at nmignon@weho.org or at (323) 848-6321 or Maggie Giovannetti at mgiovannetti@weho.org or at (323) 848-6534. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.