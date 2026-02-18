SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, February 17, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that construction on the new Santa Monica Pier Bridge continues. From now through Friday, February 27, the Moomat Ahiko Way off-ramp from southbound Pacific Coast Highway will be temporarily closed to allow crews to build the foundation for a temporary pedestrian bridge.

Crews are constructing a temporary pedestrian bridge and vehicle ramp to maintain access to the Pier during construction. Access to the Pier and Pier businesses will remain open during construction.

Santa Monica is replacing the iconic Santa Monica Pier Bridge, which serves as the only vehicular and a key pedestrian connection between Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Pier, one of the city’s most popular destinations.

Originally constructed in 1939, the 86-year-old bridge no longer meets modern structural or seismic standards. To improve long-term safety, access, and mobility, the city is moving forward with a federally funded replacement project that will deliver a new, seismically sound structure with improved features, including a 15-foot-wide sidewalk to enhance the experience for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The replacement bridge will preserve the character and scenic views of the historic route while addressing critical structural deficiencies. Construction is underway and is expected to be completed before the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

To learn more information visit: www.santamonica.gov/pierbridge.