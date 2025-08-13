SHENANDOAH VALLEY, VA—On August 3, just before midnight, Holly Hatcher was stabbed to death in a random home invasion. She was the mother of the aspiring country Bluegrass artist, Spencer Hatcher, 27. Michael Hatcher shot and killed the intruder in an act of self-defense. The suspect was later identified as Kevin Moses Walker.



Reports indicate that Walker rented a campsite nearby in New Market, VA. He purchased the knife used as the murder weapon at the local Walmart.



Michael Hatcher sustained serious injuries from the struggle that night. The elder Hatcher made the following statement to News Nation.



“We’ve cried. We’ve hurt and we’ve hugged. We have found more love than we have ever known has existed between us and you.”



Spencer Hatcher made the following post on his X social media page.



“It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that, due to a monumental loss in our family, I must cancel my upcoming shows at VOA Country Music Fest in Butler, OH (8/8) and Rockingham County Fair Grounds in Harrisonburg, VA (8/11 and 8/12). I hope to make these dates up to my fans in the future. I appreciate everyone who has lent support to me and my loved ones. We ask that everyone please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”



According to his website, Spencer Hatcher, also known as “The String King,” began playing musical instruments within his family band. He played the mandolin, Banjo, and guitar. His father played guitar, and his brother, Connor, played bass.



His recent hits include, but are not limited to, “Cold Beer and Common Sense” and “The Way She Lies.”