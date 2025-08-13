CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, August 12, the Los Angeles Police Department announced a suspect was arrested and charged for an assault with a deadly weapon in an attack against Harpal Singh, a Sikh community member.

The LAPD reported on August 4, North Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for the 7500 block of Lankershim Boulevard.

Preliminary investigation revealed there was a physical altercation between Singh and the suspect, an unhoused individual. Witnesses advised that they did not see how the altercation started, but heard a loud commotion, then witnessed two men swinging metal objects at each other.

Both individuals were struck. The suspect further assaulted the victim, while he was reportedly on the ground. Witnesses intervened by yelling at the suspect, and rode away on his bicycle.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was admitted for a skull fracture and potential brain trauma. Singh continues to be under the care of a physician due to injuries suffered in the altercation.

On August 11, North Hollywood Area detectives issued a crime alert to officers, with a picture of the suspect and his bicycle taken from surveillance cameras where the crime took place.

Officers took the suspect, later identified as Bo Richard Vitagliano, 44, into custody later that night, when they spotted him with his bicycle on Lankershim Boulevard and Arminta Street in North Hollywood.

Vitagliano is unhoused and lives in Los Angeles. He has an extensive criminal record for narcotics, assault with a deadly weapon, and various weapons charges. North Hollywood detectives believe the assault was not a hate crime, but instead motivated by a dispute over property belonging to the victim.

Vitagliano was booked for 245(A) (1) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon at Van Nuys Jail (booking #25144142). His bail was set for $1,105,000.00 dollars.

The North Hollywood command are expected to conduct extra patrol in the area following the incident and will continue engaging the community to discuss public safety and address any further concerns of the Sikh community.

Anyone with details regarding the incident is asked to contact North Hollywood Area, at 818-754-8301. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those wanting to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.