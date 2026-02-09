San Luis Obispo, CA – On the afternoon of Friday, February 6, 2026, a three-vehicle crash resulted in a possible injury, according to The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 3:38 PM near Highway 101 and the Santa Rosa Street off-ramp. The multi-vehicle collision involved a Honda Civic and two other automobiles.

Following the impact, a possible injury was reported for an occupant of the Honda Civic, who had not yet exited the vehicle, which was immobilized in the No. 1 lane as of 3:39 PM. Due to the potential for injury, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene to provide medical assessment and transport.

The two additional vehicles involved were initially obstructing the center divide of the highway. However, CHP authorities confirmed that these vehicles were moved to the side of the road by 2:48 PM.

The incident created significant travel disruptions throughout the area, with Caltrans traffic cameras documenting that southbound traffic on Highway 101 was backed up to the base of the Cuesta Grade by 4:10 PM.

The investigation into the full circumstances of the crash and the resulting injuries is ongoing.

Personal Injury Claims

After a traffic accident, victims and their families often deal with unexpected financial burdens, such as medical bills, lost income, and, in the worst cases, burial costs. A Personal Injury Claim allows accident victims to hold the at-fault party financially responsible for their cost of care.

For more information on Personal Injury Claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.