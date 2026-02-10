MALIBU—On Monday, February 9, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that Caltrans will be conducting work on Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon Boulevard from Monday, February 9 thru February 15 for Palisades Fire and Emergency Work.

PCH: Temescal Canyon Road to Carbon Beach Terrace (Malibu)

• Temescal Cyn–Sunset: 35 mph, cones/signage

• Sunset–Carbon Beach: 25 mph, active work zone

• Possible weekday lane closures: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Presidents Day holiday:

• No Caltrans work on PCH: 6 a.m. Friday, February 13 – 11:59 p.m. Monday, February 16

• SCE work continues on PCH: Sat–Sun, February 14–15 (select areas)

• No SCE work on SR-27, but traffic controls remain

Key PCH work zones may include:

• Ventura County Line–Carbon Beach Ter: Possible night work

• Trancas Cyn–Guernsey Ave & Corral Cyn Bridge (night work possible)

• S of Las Flores Cyn–Sunset Blvd (overnight fire & slope repairs)

• Carbon Cyn–Topanga Cyn Blvd (SCE trenching: NB & SB, incl. weekends)

• Big Rock Dr area (NB reduced to 1 lane, weekdays)

• Getty Villa & Topanga Cyn Blvd areas (NB lane closures, weekdays)

• Castellammare Mesa (overnight NB closure; both directions use SB lanes)

Topanga Cyn Blvd (SR-27): PCH to Grand View Dr

• Closed nightly: Midnight–5 AM (incl. holiday weekend)

• One-way traffic w/ pilot car: 5 AM–midnight

• SCE trenching weekdays only

• Blind curves & stopped traffic possible

Closures are weather-permitting and subject to change, and fines are doubled in work zones. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

For live traffic updates, visit: quickmap.dot.ca.gov. For project info, go to: http://dot.ca.gov/…/district-7/d7-palisades-fire-repairs.