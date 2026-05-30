MALIBU—On May 28, the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff Station reported with assistance from a volunteer unit, they arrested a person suspected of robbing the CVS near Webb Way and Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

Deputies received a radio call reporting the theft, when a Malibu Volunteers on Patrol Unit in the area observed a person matching the suspect’s description and provided deputies with updated locations and a more detailed description. The volunteer unit closed off the area and helped manage traffic flow.

After the arrest of the suspect, deputies discovered the individual was in possession of numerous items alleged to be stolen and that an outstanding warrant was issued for him. He was booked at the station.

Anyone wanting to join the Malibu Volunteers on Patrol can learn how to do so by visiting the Los Angeles Sheriff Department Volunteers on Patrol website.