WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, October 31, deputies of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station were summoned to respond to a pair of robberies of luxury jewelry and watches.



According to the LASD, the first robbery transpired around 2 p.m. in the 8100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. A vehicle stopped near the victim, with several armed suspects exit the car and demand the victim’s watch. They also took the jewelry that he was wearing around his neck.



The second robbery occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Melrose Avenue and Westmount Drive. The victim was approached by four armed suspects who stole the victim’s gold Rolex watch. They fled the scene in a gray sedan. Neither of the victims were injured during the incident.



The LASD has not announced if the two robberies are connected. No arrests have been made in the case.