WESTWOOD—On October 31, the University of California Police Department responded to reports of three people being stabbed on Gayley Avenue in Westwood. The attack occurred at 2 a.m.



According to the officers who are investigating the stabbings, the victims are UCLA students. The investigators believe the attacks transpired as the students were gathering for Halloween parties that taking place off campus, at fraternities that were happening at houses on Gayley Avenue.



Responding officers found one of the victims at the crime scene, who received medical treatment. The other two victims arrived at the emergency room of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where they received treatment for injuries sustained. All three students are in stable condition and are expected to survive.



The stabbings are currently under investigation, but the students have ceased cooperating with investigators.



Anyone with details about the stabbings is asked to contact authorities at (310) 825-1491.